Buhari extends Buni-led caretaker C’ttee by 6 months

Kindly Share This Story:

—As APC NEC expels Hilliard Eta

PRESIDENT Muhmmadu Buhari on Tuesday, extended the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC for another six months.

This is as the APC National Executive Council, NEC, has approved expulsion of the party’s former National Vice Chairman, South-south, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, for failure to withdraw the court case instituted against the caretaker committee.

The APC Emergency NEC also dissolved all states, zonal and National Party structures.

After the meeting, Governors Nasir el-Rufai, Hope Uzodinma, Rotimi Akeredolu of Kaduna, Imo and Ondo States respectively briefed State House correspondents.

Details later…

Kindly Share This Story: