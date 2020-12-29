Breaking News
Buhari congratulates new boxing champion, Ridwan ‘The Scorpion’

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with new World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Featherweight Champion, Ridwan Oyekola, “The Scorpion’’.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, the president joined all Nigerians to celebrate the historical feat after 57 years.

He affirmed that Oyekola’s victory over an Argentine fighter, Lucas Montessino, brought more glory to the country, in a sport ”where another Nigerian, Anthony Joshua consistently blazes the trail”.

He, therefore, enjoined youths to diligently follow their passion to the point of global recognition and celebration.

Buhari believed the new Super Featherweight Champion realised his dream after many years of focus and discipline, urging more commitment to sustain his place in history, after the Late Dick Tiger.

He equally commended the Local Organising Committee for the WBF Title Match, which held in Nigeria. (NAN)

