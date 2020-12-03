Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: Tinubu, Oyetola, Aregbesola, Akande in closed-door meeting

On 3:17 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:


By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the reported rift between Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bola Tinubu is meeting with the duo at the country home of Chief Bisi Akande.

The meeting, which Vanguard gathered was at the request of Chief Bisi Akande is still ongoing as at 3:05 pm behind closed doors.

ALSO READ: Transport ministry complies with FoI request on $1.96bn rail project

It was gathered that there is still deadlock between the Governor and his predecessor as non of the two his compromising their position.

A source told Vanguard that if they were able to reach compromise, journalists may be brief otherwise there would not be any press briefing.

More details later

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!