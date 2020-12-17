Katsina Abductions: 344 students released— Govt official

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello— KATSINA

No fewer than 344 of the students kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, last Friday night, have been released.

Abdul Labaran, the Director-General, Media, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State confirmed the release of the students to Vanguard.

Labaran said the children were being transported from the bush where the bandits released them.

Recall that the students were kidnapped by bandits who attacked the school last Friday night.

Governor Masari had ordered the closure of all boarding schools till further notice, following Friday night kidnap of the students.

He had also assured that the gunmen had been contacted and that negotiation was on, just as earlier in the day, on Thursday, the bandits released a video of the kidnapped schoolboys.

Meanwhile,

spokesman for the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, Abdulazeez Sulaiman, who also confirmed the release of the schoolboys to Vanguard, said 340 students were on their way to Katsina.

He said the students were being escorted to the state capital by security agents, who had gone to secure their release.

His words: “The state government confirmed to us that the students are on their way. They are being brought back by security agents, who received them.

“The total number of those released is 340. We are appreciative of Katsina State government for making real the promise of securing the release of the boys.

“It was for that reason that we shelved our protest. Now they have fulfilled their promise, we hope other states can take a cue from them.”

