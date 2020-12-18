Breaking News
Breaking: Buhari, Kankara schoolboys meet in Katsina (Video)

On 4:38 pmIn Newsby
Eid-el-Maulud: Erring policemen, looters’ll face the law, Buhari vows
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the released 344 Kankara schoolboys. These children were kidnapped and were taken to Tsafe, Zamfara State, inside the terrorist hideout on Friday 11 of December, 2020.

They were released yesterday through the intervention of the security operatives and were brought back to Katsina to meet with Buhari.

Vanguard had earlier reported that Buhari will receive the schoolboys by 3:pm today.

The school Katsina, Vice Principal, Yahaya Salauwa, has confirmed that the abducted schoolboys are complete.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria

