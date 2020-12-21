BREAKING: Buhari extends PTF mandate till March 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday extended the mandate of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 till March 2021.

The extension was in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Buhari said the nation cannot afford to lose the gains of the past nine months in the fight against the pandemic.

Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, alongside other members submitted their report to the President at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The tenure of the PTF expired this December after an extension for three months from the initial three months mandate.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: