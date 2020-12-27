Breaking: Apostle Bako, wife regain freedom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Security agencies in Kaduna state have announced the release of Apostle Emmanuel Ego Bako and his wife, Mrs Cindy Bako on Sunday afternoon by their abductors.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State ,said the cleric and his wife were kidnapped on Friday evening at Albarka praying camp along the Afana-Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi road in Jema’a local government.

The Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Kaduna State, Rev Tony Inwulale has also confirmed the development to the government.

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has expressed his relief and happiness over the development and offered his best wishes to the cleric and his wife.

