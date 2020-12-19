Breaking News
BREAKING: APC suspends, Abe, Aguma, others

In Politics
APC apologises to 'Kankara Boys', says incident won't repeat itself

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has suspended Sen. Magnus Abe, Hon. Igo Aguma, Barr. Wogu Boms and Livingstone Wechie for anti-party activities.

The party also expired all the members of the party who were yesterday inaugurated as caretaker committee members of the state, local governments and wards in the state by Igo Aguma.

Similarly, the party announced the expulsion of all members of the party who took the party to court despite the moves and interventions of the national leadership of the party.

Speaking, the State Caretaker Committee of the party, Isaac Abbot-Ogbobula, noted that the suspension of Abe, Aguma, Wogu Bom, was based on a communication from the wards and local government of the said person.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

