BREAKING: Anthony Joshua knocks out Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua has knocked out Kubrat Pulev to retain in heavyweight champion belts.

Anthony Joshua showed some intent and in the second round, had Pulev on the ground, but he regained his conscious and gave Joshua a good fight up till the ninth round.

Joshua, in the ninth round was all jabs and uppercut, he successfully landed about seven uppercut on Pulev and the 6ft5 tower, landed on the canvass and couldn’t regain his consciousness after 10 seconds.

The referee called time on the fight.

Now the whole world is anticipating an Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury fight

Vanguard News Nigeria

