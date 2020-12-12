Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Anthony Joshua knocks out Kubrat Pulev

On 12:56 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: Anthony Joshua knocks out Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua has knocked out Kubrat Pulev to retain in heavyweight champion belts.

Anthony Joshua showed some intent and in the second round, had Pulev on the ground, but he regained his conscious and gave Joshua a good fight up till the ninth round.

ALSO READ: Anthony Joshua will knock out Pulev, Oboh predicts

Joshua, in the ninth round was all jabs and uppercut, he successfully landed about seven uppercut on Pulev and the 6ft5 tower, landed on the canvass and couldn’t regain his consciousness after 10 seconds.

The referee called time on the fight.

Now the whole world is anticipating an Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury fight

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!