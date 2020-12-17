Bomb kills Malian soldier, wounds five

Kindly Share This Story:

A Malian soldier was killed and five others were wounded when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device on a highway, the nation’s army said Wednesday.

Mali is struggling with an Islamist insurgency that first erupted in the north but has since spread to the centre of the country, as well as spilling over into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

The patrol was travelling between the cities of Gao and Mopti on one of the country’s only tarred highways when the explosion occurred early Tuesday, the army said.

Jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have frequently attacked military camps and planted improvised explosive devices along highways, resulting in civilian and military casualties.

In addition to its own armed forces, the fragile country hosts France’s mission in the Sahel, UN peacekeeping troops and contingents from a five-nation anti-jihadist group.

[AFP]

