Breaking News
Translate

Bomb explosion kills 4 in Afghanistan

On 8:09 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Photo from Aljazeera

A roadside bomb explosion has killed four civilians in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, Khogyani district, officials said on Monday.

According to Shams-ul-Haq Safi, the administrative chief of the district, the four, including the driver of the vehicle in which they were traveling, were males.

READ ALSO: Two youths allegedly killed in tea joint in Kano

“A roadside bomb exploded in the Kodakhel area of Zawa village late last afternoon and killed four civilians, including the driver,” Safi, quoted by Sputnik, said.

Authorities said all the victims were male travellers.

Further details of the incident were being awaited, they said. (ANI/NAN)

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!