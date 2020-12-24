Beware of COVID-19 second wave, Osun Speaker charges Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye has charged Christians and Nigerians to be more cautious of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the times we are in calls for a situation where individuals and stakeholders in the health sector coordinate an early response system to the Coronavirus. Owoeye in a Christmas message by his Chief Press Secretary Kunle Alabi stated that all hands must be on deck to stem the devastation that may want to arise from the second wave of Coronavirus.

He encouraged residents to begin to take necessary precautions to prevent community transmission of the disease as they celebrate the commemoration of the birth of Christ.

He said, “I am also charging the State Government and relevant health stakeholders to coordinate an early response system to this second wave, we did it during the first wave and we’re confident we can overcome any wave.”

“We must develop and activate a working system that will safeguard our people during this pandemic period.

“People must ensure that all COVID-19 precautionary measures by governments are observed.

“We must avoid long trips to family members and physical contact should be avoided as much as possible, we should take advantage of technology by connecting to Christmas party via telephone or video conferencing to about physical contact.

“Keeping distance from each other, wearing mouth and nose protection at public places and disinfect hands regularly prevents the spread of Coronavirus”.

The Speaker urged well-meaning Nigerians to help the needy during the Yuletide period, stating that sharing of love and food will go a long way in cushioning the effect Coronavirus on the masses.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: