Bayelsa council stakeholders rally support for enumeration exercise

By Samuel Oyandongha, Oporoma

Stakeholders in the Southern Ijaw council area of Bayelsa State have reiterated their preparedness to cooperate with the National Population Commission to ensure a successful Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise.

Southern Ijaw Local Government Area is the largest council area and the most riverine in the state with seventeen wards. Only three of its communities, Igebiri, Amassoma and Ayama Ijaw are presently accessible by road.

The area which had the highest concentration of militant camps at the height of youth militancy in the Niger Delta is today an ‘oasis of peace’ ready to collaborate with the relevant institutions to bring about the much-needed development.

It was therefore not a surprise when indigenes of the area led by Chairman, Chief Kia Ebidoughebofa, during the advocacy and flag-off ceremony for the commencement of Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) Phase 11 in Oporoma, called on all the councillors and public office holders to participate in their various wards and give the commission all the necessary assistance to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Chief Ebidoughebofa who was represented by his Vice Chairman, Evangelist Perkins Ogede, said: “Southern Ijaw is safe and will give all necessary support needed to make the Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise succeed in all 17 wards and communities in the council area.”

Also, residents of the area in their separate remarks pledged their commitment to the success of the Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise.

Speaking at the event, the Federal Commissioner representing Bayelsa State in the National Population Commission, Mrs Gloria Izonfuo, had solicited the support of stakeholders in the council to ensure a successful EAD.

“We are particularly soliciting for unfettered access to facilities and places to be demarcated, provision of guides, and assistance in the sensitization of all persons in the council area on the need to cooperate with demarcation and the security of human and material resources deployed to the area for the EAD throughout the duration of the exercise,” she said.

According to her, “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for instance, will work with the National Population Commission during the EAD exercise to create digitized maps of INEC Registration Areas (Wards). Furthermore, international agencies such as the IMF and the World Bank utilize the frame to measure and determine the economic and financial performance of the country.

“Other deliverables from the EAD include an up-to-date list of households, buildings, socio-economic infrastructural facilities and their geo-referenced distribution across localities, wards, LGAs and states.

The information from these outputs is useful for development planning and efficient distribution of infrastructural facilities and the provision of socio-economic services.”

