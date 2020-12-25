Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

Two Divisional Crime Officers (DCO) I and II were killed and another injured in a gun battle with a group of bandits at Kalgo village of Garki local government area in Jigawa State.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon shortly after the release of two persons abducted in Bosuwa village by bandits earlier this week.

An eye witness, Inuwa Kalgo told Vanguard that a combined team of security operatives arrived in their patrol vehicles before going to a nearby bush to locate the hideout of the criminals.

He added that the bandits ambushed the police and in the cause of exchanging fire, two senior police officers were killed instantly and one other injured.

The two DCO’s killed were working with Maigatari Divisional Police Headquarters where they were informed of the incident and they quickly went to the scene but met their untimely death.

The other police officer who was injured is currently at Gumel general hospital receiving treatment.

When contacted, the PPRO Jigawa State Command, SP Abdu Jinjiri confirmed the incident.

He, however, explained that he is yet to receive full details. “I’m still waiting for details of the unfortunate incident, but will get back to you as soon as I get it”. He noted.

