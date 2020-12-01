Bandits invade Katsina villages, kill 7 farmers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello— KANO

No fewer than seven farmers, including a nursing mother, have been killed by bandits that invaded three villages — Tashar Bama, Dogun Muazu and Unguwar Maigayya—of Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The lawmaker representing the area at the state House of Assembly, Ibrahim Danjuma Machika, confirmed the killing during the plenary session on Monday, while sponsoring a motion on the need to reinforce security in some of the villages in his constituency.

Machika, who said the incident happened weekend in a broad daylight also noted that about 30 other villagers were abducted during the attack.

“Our people now live in fear as the bandits now carry out attacks in our villages in broad daylight. They kill the people, cart away their property and kidnap as many people as they can.

READ ALSO:

“There is no day bandits don’t attack one community or another and the people no longer sleep in their houses,” Machina said.

Similarly, members representing Dutsinma constituency, Mohammed Khamis, and Safana constituency, Abduljalal Haruna Runka, said that attacks by bandits across a number of other communities in the state had become worrisome.

Responding, the Speaker, Tasiu Zango, directed the Clerk of the House to forward the position of the members on the need to reinforce security in parts of the communities to the governor.

Meanwhile, the attack was coming barely hours after members of the Boko Haram terrorists group beheaded about 43 farmers in Zabarmari village, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

Also, the terrorists have attacked the Borno governor’s convoy.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: