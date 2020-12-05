Bandits attack Kaduna community, shoot Fulani leader

Kindly Share This Story:

Bandits attacked Kasuwan Magani town in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and shot the leader of Fulani Ardos in the state.

Channels reported that the armed men invaded the community in their large numbers and went straight to the residence of the Fulani leader, Ardo Ahmadu Suleiman.

They shot him shortly after he observed the 8p.m. prayer at a mosque close to his house; he survived the attack.

Tsoho Garba, an in-law of the victim and the Chief Imam of Kasuwan Magani Mosque, told the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, that the bandits trailed the Fulani leader from the mosque to his house, which is about 20 metres away.

The commissioner was with the Garrison Commander of 1 Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Olusegun Abai, during a visit to the community.

According to Garba, the gunmen also shot sporadically, creating panic among residents who scampered for safety.

Reacting, the commissioner described the attack as an assassination attempt on the Fulani leader because he was working with the government to eliminate banditry and kidnapping in Kajuru council.

