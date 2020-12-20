Balogun Market Caretaker committee promises free, fair credible election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

The caretaker committee of Balogun Business Association (BBA), Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Badagry Express way, has promised to conduct a free, fair and credible election for those aspiring to lead the international shopping mall.

The committee which comprised of former presidents of the association was set up following the expiration of the tenure of the president of the complex, Tony Obi.

Speaking with news men in Lagos, the chairman of the committee, Hon. Anslem Dunu said that the mission of the committee is to ensure a smooth transition from the administration of Tony Obi to the next one.

Chief Dunu who was a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly said that the immediate past president, Chief Tony Obi assembled past presidents of the association in the persons of Chief Leonard Ogbonna, Nick Okeke, Prince Tony Akanegbu Chief Felix Odunukwe and himself, Hon. Anslem Dunu, to appoint the electoral committee who would within two months organize election into the executive of the association and also swear in the elected executive into office.

According to him, the caretaker committee would not want to do anything that would bring bitterness and rancor, saying that they would ensure that the choice of the members of the association would emerge through a transparent process.

He urged those who are interested in leading the association in whatever capacity to feel free and conduct their campaigns according to the guidelines of the electoral committee when they would be in place.

His words “The immediate past President Chief Tony Obi as a man of peace assembled past presidents of the association and made us members of the caretaker committee that would midwife the next government. It is the duty of the committee to appoint the electoral committee and assistant who would conduct election for those aspiring to lead the association in the next three years. After that, we would swear them in and that ends our work. We have sworn to be unbiased in our conducts. We are past leaders and as such have no interest over who emerges in the election. Our concern is for a peaceful transition.”

