Ayuba gets ready for ‘Corporate Evening’ gig

By Ayo Onikoyi

Barely two weeks after its official unveiling in the city of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Cruzer Lounge and Bistro is making another big move as it plans to thrill music lovers and its patron to an evening of what it described as ‘classical music’ with Bonsue Fuji maestro, Adewale Ayuba.

With the Cruzer Lounge becoming the talk of the town with other club owners in the city bracing up in order not to lose their patrons, social life in Ibadan appears to have been given a new face.

Weeks back, the luxury and lifestyle club situated at Jericho was a beehive of activities when it opened its door for the first time to socialites and dignitaries from all walks of life including former governorship candidate on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bayo Adelabu, who led others to the grand opening of the club.

On the same night, top music stars such Mayorkun, Omah Lay, DJ Consequence among others were on ground to give revelers an evening of fun just as top comedians and music acts in Ibadan were also on parade.

In what appears like another big move from the owners of the business to give residents of Ibadan and its environs a fun-filled yuletide season, Ayuba will storm the venue with his band on December 27 to entertain lovers of his music and patrons of the new club at its pool side.

The club, according to its owner, Otunba Moses Adebayo, famously known as Otunba Cruzer will once again welcome party rockers and lovers of music as Ayuba takes to the stage to share in the joy of Christmas with the people.

“We are excited to be making another statement in Ibadan. The last time, we showed the people that we are here for the real business of nightlife in a luxurious atmosphere. With the coming of Ayuba on December 27, we want our friends and patrons to enjoy the season of love in style in a comforting place”, Cruzer said

