Augustine University graduates second set of students

By Mary Obaebor

AUGUSTINE University, Ilara-Epe, Lagos State has turned out its second set of graduating students. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Christopher Odetunde, said five out of the 38 graduating students got first class degree, while 20 got Second Upper Class, 11 in the Second Lower Class and two with Third Class.

Odetunde noted that despite the challenges posed by the outbreak of Corona virus disease in the country, the university was waxing stronger and would soon introduce some new courses.

He stated that officials of the National Universities Commission, NUC, would soon visit the school in respect of its preparations for the proposed courses. The courses are Biotechnology, Cybersecurity; Fishery; Information Technology; Mass Communication; Political Science; and Software Engineering. He expressed the hope that with the advent of these courses, Augustine University would witness a boost in student patronage. Listing some of the achievements recorded in the outgoing year, Odetunde said the Omololu-Mulele Endowment Fund recently increased the endowment to the sum of N60,000,000, from the initial N40,000,000 given by the Estate in 2019.

“The Engineering building which was funded by Mr. Femi Otedola is in progress. We are extremely grateful to the Otedola family for their generosity and the usual show of kindness toward Augustine University,” he added. Odetunde, who assumed office last October, said his vision for the university was to take it to a very high level. “AUI’s mission of scholarship, teaching, research, community development, international outlook, integrity, compassion, and accountability will move to a higher gear. My dream is to see our graduates become gold in the hand of the world and light onto the path of our nation’s greatness,” he said.

He charged the graduating students to see education as a continuous process which would allow them to contribute meaningfully to the society.

He thanked the owners of the university, the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, led by His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, for their unflinching support for the university, especially during the lock-down of universities. Martins, in his message, reiterated the commitment of the church to make the university rank among the best in the world.

The convocation lecture titled “Nigerian Youth and Nation Building in the Twenty-First Century,” was delivered by Prof. Bankole Ogbogbo.

He noted that one of the places where youths converge is in institutions of higher learning, adding, “If you wish to treat the youths well, then fix these institutions.”

He described the youthful age as having serious implications for the future and therefore, must not be toyed with.

Miss Odunwa Omena Mercedes from the Department of English, emerged the Best Graduating Student.

