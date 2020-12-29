Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Atletico Madrid, Diego Costa mutually agree to end contract

On 2:11 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Diego Costa, Atletico Madrid
Diego Costa

Diego Costa has reached an agreement with his club, Atletico Madrid to terminate the remainder of his contract, putting him on the list of free transfers when the window opens in January.

Dailymail reports that after falling down the pecking order under Diego Simeone, Costa is understood to have instructed Atletico to tear up his contract which had just six months to run, with the striker picking up £270,000-a-week.

ALSO READ: NPFL: Plateau Utd places players on half salary after a poor start

The 32-year-old has struggled for gametime in his second spell at the club, no thanks to recurring injuries.

Also, competition with Joao Felix and Luis Suarez compounded his woes even when he is fit, managing just two goals across his seven games this term – his most recent strike coming from off the bench at Elche in a LaLiga match before Christmas.

Costa rejoined Atletico for a second spell from Chelsea for £54million during the 2017-18 season.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!