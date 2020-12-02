Assistant Commissioner of police hacked to death in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

…he was serving in Borno – PRO

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

There was pandemonium in the early hours of Wednesday when the body of an Assistant Commissioner of Police serving in No.73 PMF Squadron, Magumeri, Borno state, ACP Egbe Eko Edum which was reportedly hacked to death in Calabar, Cross River State Capital by unknown assailants was discovered.

Vanguard learned that the tragic incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, at about 1:00 am along Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar by Pepsi depot, adjacent WAEC office.

Sources who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that he was hacked to death with an axe by his assailants who left him to die on the lonely highway.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Cross River State Command, DSP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the incident said that the late officer came into Calabar to see his family but arrived in the wee hours.

Her words: “He dropped off from a public transport and had called his wife to pick him up before he was attacked by the unknown men.

“We are investigating the incident and the family has recovered the body from the scene of the tragic incident,” she said.

She reiterated that the deceased was an Assistant Commissioner of Police who served in Borno State but only came to Calabar on a visit.

“He is not serving here I think he was coming to see his family here in Cross River, he arrived in Calabar at about 1:am when the incident happened,” Irene stated.

