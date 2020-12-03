APCN Humanitarian Awards 2020 to announce winners

Kindly Share This Story:

APCN Humanitarian Award is Nigeria’s largest and most prestigious humanitarian award event to recognise personalities of the year due to their various impacts in communities, countries, and rehabilitation of vulnerable people. Through their various crafts.

The award event recently bagged her 12th Edition of Humanitarian Awards events. Due to Covid-19 pandemic threat, the event organizers decided to host it online in 2020, while 2019 was celebrated with the presence of over 18 orphanage homes coalition in Benin City, Edo State and in Dublin, Ireland.

The event is powered by a household name Aid People Change Charity and Orphanage Organisation, Benin City, Edo State. The non-profit organisation is popular for their SOS rapid response to abandoned children and persons living with severe disabilities.

In 2020, the Aid People Change Charity Organisation donated over ten new apartments to persons affected with paralysis, using wheelchairs and over 70 abandoned babies recovered from the streets of Benin City, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Developments and Gender Issues.

Recall 2019 APCN Humanitarian Awards was hosted by the Lord Mayor of South Dublin and in 2020, our own Africa’s Queen of Reggae, happy birthday crooner and Brand Ambassador of Hope and Peace of Aid People Change Charity and Orphanage Organisation, Evi Edna Ogholi

The 12th edition hosted online was reported successful with over 100 thousand of votes received in various categories from the general public as reported by the APCN judges who finally closed the voting online on the 30th of November, while winners will be unveiled by 7th December 2020.

“The award plaques will be posted to winners, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic social distancing issues worldwide.

Meet the Judges

0)Evi Edna Ogholi (Host)

1) Amb.Austin Edionewe (Music critic)

2)Harifa Daly (Book Writer)

3) Amb. Becky E. Emwindowmanifo (President of Aid People Change Nigeria Charity and Orphanage Organization)

4) Gladys Williams (Queen Stainless) Social media Influencer.

5) Miss T. Pius (Law Student of DCU University – Ireland)

6) Mrs Juliet Omkhudu (Ceo Women Reformed Foundation)

Kindly Share This Story: