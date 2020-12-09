APC: Lawan, Govs, ministers, others to discuss party’s democracy at confab

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Speaker, Honourable Idris Wase and some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have been slated to headline this year’s conference of the APC Press Corps where they will discuss practical approaches to internal democracy in the ruling party.

The conference which is scheduled to hold on 18th of December 2020, has as its theme, “Contestation, a veritable process in deepening democratic norms, values and culture: The APC story.”

Among the governors expected at the 2020 conference are the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Governor Abubakar Mohammed Inuwa of Gombe State.

Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, as well as the Women Representative in the CECPC, Mrs Stella Okotete and Senator Rochas Okorocha are among other prominent party leaders that will be in attendance to present goodwill messages.

In a statement released Wednesday in Abuja, Chairman Conference Planning Committee, Babatunde Ayeni, said the Senate President is expected to give a keynote address while the Deputy Speaker will be on hand to highlight efforts of the National Assembly on the ongoing constitutional review assignment.

Specifically, a paper on the theme will be extensively delivered by the Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh. Lukman.

According to Ayeni, the APC Press Corps, a platform for accredited representatives of all the major media organizations covering the activities of the ruling All Progressives Congress, gather annually to assess its activities in the outgoing year with the aim of improving on its programmes and designing better templates for discharging her professional responsibilities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

