Anambra 2021: Zoning spurs more aspirants from South

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu— AWKA

With growing insinuations that the next governor of Anambra State will come from the South senatorial zone, more aspirants from the zone are indicating interest in the race.

The latest to join the race on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is an American-based lawyer and architect, Mr. Wilson Ude, who hailed from Ndiowu in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

The recent entry of Ude into the race has awakened the interest of a woman group, the Rural Women Awakening International, RUWAI, which believes that Ude has the capacity to move Anambra State to the next level.

READ ALSO:

Leader of RUWAI, Lady Virgy Ndigwe, said the group has been following all those that have indicated interest in the 2021 Anambra election, adding that Ude stood out.

She said: “Ude has not promised to flood all the towns in Anambra State with universities or tar all roads in the state, but he is one person whose administration, if elected, will make Anambra people happy.

“His desire is to put smiles on the faces of our people through employment and infrastructure development and we believe he can do it. This is why we have already started mobilising Anambra women and the would-be delegates to the PDP primaries to support him.”

Other aspirants from Anambra South senatorial zone on the platform of PDP so far include Chris Azubogu, who is the member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo in the House of Representatives; Mr. Val Ozigbo, the former managing director of Transcorp; Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, Mr. Maduaforkwa, among others.

In the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, the major aspirants from the south are Chief Damian Okolo, a lawyer and an estate surveyor; former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Professor Charles Soludo; former presidential aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Akachukwu Nwankpo, and Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

For the All Progressives Congress, APC, the leading aspirant from South is Chief George Moghalu, while the Young Progressives Party, YPP, already has a sole candidate in the person of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: