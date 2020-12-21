Amaechi inaugurates new terminal in Apapa

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has inaugurated a new operation command centre built by APM Terminals Apapa to boost efficiency and service delivery.

Amaechi, while inaugurating the terminal, said the rail line when completed would facilitate the movement of containers out of Apapa Port, thereby reducing pressure on the roads.

This was contained in a statement by the Nigeria Country Manager of APM Terminals, Mr. Klaus Laursen, in Lagos on Monday.

According to Laursen, the new operation command centre will, among other benefits, strengthen the exchange of information and coordination in the movement of containers out of the port, enhance operational efficiency and provide a better work environment.

“The centre is the brain of the business. It is about day-to-day execution where information is exchanged. This is where we decide which box to put where at which time and the equipment to pick so that everything works together.

“It will help locate containers whether to go on a truck or barge at the right time. It will also help to know where a container is and allocate a piece of equipment to lift the container. That is what the centre will help do.

“With the type of terminal of this size and with this equipment, we should be able to put around 40 to 45 moves per hour across the quay. It will improve productivity.

“We are targeting about 700 deliveries per day and we will like to double that so we need stronger delivery capabilities so the importers and the exporters in Nigeria can get faster access to their cargo and possibly at a cheaper rate,” he said.

Laursen also said that the company was in support of the Federal Government’s drive to achieve a rail transportation system in the movement of cargo out of the port to relieve the roads of traffic congestion.

“Nigeria has a desire to build and improve infrastructure by building a new modern rail. We have a lot of support for that and I can see a lot of support for our business doing well too. It is a good idea.

“We are here to support and to partner with the government in achieving this,” he said.

The minister visited the terminal in company with the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the Director, Rail, and Transport Services, Mr. Muhammad Baba-Kobi, the Chairman of the Governing Board, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Ibrahim Alhassan Musa.

Also with him was the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Hadiza Bala-Usman and the Managing Director of NRC Fidet Okhiria.

Kindly Share This Story: