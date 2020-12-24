Akinyemi takes over as Ekitipanupo names new exco

Kindly Share This Story:

A fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria,Mr. Gabriel Akinyemi has assumed the leadership of pre-eminent Ekiti intellectual round-table, Ekitipanupo Forum, succeeding Professor Akin Oyebode, the pioneer leader

In a statement by Ekitipanupo’s General Secretary, Bode Babalola said the Executive Committee met and “unanimously took some far-reaching decisions to give the forum a new fillip, chart a new course and create a new vista necessary to reposition it to deliver on its objectives.”

The statement reads: “The forum express profound gratitude to our indefatigable, erudite and cerebrally robust Prof. Oyebode for his fatherly leadership, which helped in no small measure, in the achievements of the modest, but meteoric and stellar milestones the group recorded over the past decade.”

Akinyemi, the new President, is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria and is the Chief Executive Officer of Valmon Securities Limited. Olori Fola Richie-Adewusi is the Deputy Leader while Olabode Babalola is General Secretary.

Others include Ayo Olaleye, Assistant Secretary; Chief Adele Otitoju, Treasurer; Ms Oludayo Olorunfemi, Legal Adviser. Wilson Agbaje becomes the new PRO and Tunde Oso, the Assistant PRO. Chief Victor Adewusi is Envoy, U.S.A; Tunde Jegede is Envoy to Canada while Caleb Arogundade is the Envoy to U.K.

