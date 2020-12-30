Akeredolu, Abounu, Ecobank board chair, others storm Abuja as Mike Okibe Onoja’s daughter, weds

Kindly Share This Story:

The Akanaba 1 of Idoma and former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defense, Chief Mike Okibe Onoja, on Tuesday, gave out his daughter, Belinda in marriage to Fiyintoluwa Demola Dorethy.

The event took place at Palm D’or Garden, Area 11, Abuja. The traditional marriage was chaired by former Deputy Governor of Benue State, Chief Steve Lawani (OFR).

Other prominent Idoma natives at the well-attended marriage, anchored by Enenche Enenche, included, Engr.

Benson Abounu, Deputy Governor of Benue State, Chief Nelson Alapa, John Aboh (CEO, Ecobank Plc), Chief Philip Agbese (Okanga), Ada’Enone, His Royal Highness , Engr George Ede, AVM Monday Morgan, Okpokwu Ogenyi, Abimbola Akeredolu, SAN, Hon. James Oche, Ado LG chairman and a host of others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

