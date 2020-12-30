Breaking News
Translate

Akeredolu, Abounu, Ecobank board chair, others storm Abuja as Mike Okibe Onoja’s daughter, weds

On 11:41 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The Akanaba 1 of Idoma and former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defense, Chief Mike Okibe Onoja, on Tuesday, gave out his daughter, Belinda in marriage to Fiyintoluwa Demola Dorethy.

The event took place at Palm D’or Garden, Area 11, Abuja. The traditional marriage was chaired by former Deputy Governor of Benue State, Chief Steve Lawani (OFR).

Other prominent Idoma natives at the well-attended marriage, anchored by Enenche Enenche, included, Engr.

READ ALSO: You must be fearless in the defense of truth, Nwodo, Prof. Ogbu charge journalists

Benson Abounu, Deputy Governor of Benue State, Chief Nelson Alapa, John Aboh (CEO, Ecobank Plc), Chief Philip Agbese (Okanga), Ada’Enone, His Royal Highness , Engr George Ede,  AVM Monday Morgan, Okpokwu Ogenyi, Abimbola Akeredolu, SAN, Hon. James Oche, Ado LG chairman and a  host of others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!