African Achievers awards honourees announced

The 10th African Achievers Awards recipients were announced on Saturday, December 5, 2020 via an exclusive broadcast under the theme, “Harnessing Technology for Africa’s advancement.”

The African Achievers Awards has consistently honoured great African Achievers from African Leaders, Young Achievers, and Community Builders to Captains of Industries across the continent.

The Awards ceremony has fast become established as one of the biggest gatherings of influential and global African achievers on the continent. The AAA ceremony has been rated as one of the most prestigious award ceremonies on the African continent.

Re-imagined to accommodate the absence of a live audience, this year’s 10th Anniversary was a virtual event due to the Global pandemic. The ceremony commenced with an opening remark by the AAA Chairperson Susan Fajana Thomas, former Civic Mayor of London Borough of Hackney.

Other Speakers include the Vice President of Liberia Her Excellency, Senator Jewel C. Taylor; Rt. Hon. Diane Abbott MP – The first black woman to be elected into the British parliament; Hon. Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya , the current Governor of Kakamega County in Kenya; Rep. Kim Schofield, member of the Georgia House of Representatives representing the 60th district and Ms. Regina Amadi-Njoku founder of ‘Other Half.’ She served as an Assistant Director General, Regional Director for Africa at the International Labour Organization I.L.O) Hon. Habsana Jallow (former ECOWAS Parliamentarian) and Dr. Rex Idaminabo, CEO African Achievers Awards.

The majority of this year’s African Achievers Awards winners were announced during a special online stream of the awards presentation and the honouree include

Life time Achievers Award: Aare Afe Babalola CON,OFR,SAN, Founder AFE Babalola University; Community Impact: Jewel Star Fish Foundation; Diaspora Impact: African Fashion Week London; Organisation of the Year: African International Documentary Film Foundation; Excellence in Leadership: H.E Hon Wycliffe Oparanya, Governor of Kakamega, Kenya; Excellence in Leadership: Dr. Patricia N. Lavarley, Deputy Minister Of Finance Sierra-Leone; Excellence in Leadership: Madam Regina Amadi – Njoku, Former Asst. DG ILO; Excellence in Leadership: Dr William Muhairwe, Uganda; Social Advocacy: Hon.Vera Kamtule, Deputy Minister of Labour Malawi; Excellence in Business Leadership: Mr. Amadou Gigo, CEO GIGO construction; Social Justice & human rights: Farida Nabourema,Togo; Excellence in Public office: Hajia Salamatu B. Goga, Foreign Affairs Minister, Republic of Niger; Corporate Governance: Paul Alaje, SPM Professional; Excellence in Public Office: Olivia Mchaju Liwewe, Vice Chairperson to the SADC Commissioner, Malawi Electoral Commission; Excellence in Business Leadership: Mr. Mohammed Jah, Gambia; African Journalist of the Year: Philip Ihaza; Excellence in Public Service: Mr. Elias Shoniyin, Former Deputy Minister Liberia; Social impact Category: Mr. Madi Jobarteh, Gambia; Special recognition award: Pst. Ferd Amaechi; Special recognition award: Prophetess Dawa Kamanga, Malawi; Special recognition award: Jacques Papenfus, Meggesukkel Reconciliation Centre S. Africa; Corporate Governance: Mr. Vincent M. Rague, Principal partners, Kenya; Community Development: Mrs. Binta Jammeh Sidibe, Executive Director Association of promoting Girls and Women Advancement Gambia; Special Recognition: Ayan De First; Excellence in Banking & Finance: Gabriel Eshiague, MD LAPO MICRO; Corporate Excellence: George Spilsbury Williams, Rokel Commercial Bank; Excellence in Public office: Hon. Halifa Sallah, Gambian Parliament.

