Actress, Nkechi Blessing, Seun Jimoh unveiled as hosts of African Entertainment Awards USA 2020

The African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) has unveiled hosts for the 2020 edition of the prestigious awards, sponsored by EMPAKCORP.

The awards, which is a non-profit organization established in New Jersey, USA to support, celebrate and uplift African entertainment, promises to be a historical, epoch-making event, laced with red colourful red carpet moments, jaw breaking entertainment among many other memorable moments never seen.

The hosts, as unveiled are curvy Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Nollywood honcho, Seun Sean Jimoh.

The much anticipated awards which is to take place virtually but live on @AEAUSA YouTube Channel, will hold on December 20, 2020, at 2pm EST, (10pm EAT, 9pm CAT and 8pm WAT).

African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA) has honored African’s excellence since 2015. Held annually in New Jersey, AEAUSA presents over 30 awards during the two-day event.

It is the only award giving body to honor practitioners across all crafts and industry sectors, including entertainment, entrepreneurship and community leadership.

