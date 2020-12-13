Accolades as wapTV bags double awards

Kindly Share This Story:

wapTV team including SlimmyTee, Chief Olododo, Ebubae among others in a celebratory mood since the beginning of the month, as the channel bagged two new awards to warp up the year.

Specifically, on the 22nd of November, wapTV was awarded “COVID-19 Impact Hero”, for the station’s many contributions towards the fight against COVID-19, at the 8th edition of MAYA Awards; and on the 29th of November, the station also received the “Indigenous TV Station of the Year” award at the 2nd edition of Young Persons Award Dinner which took place at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

wapTV is a 24-hour family entertainment channel that has made its mark in the country’s broadcasting industry. The station is best known for showing the best TV Dramas, Comedy Skits, Nigerian movies among other captivating programmes.

