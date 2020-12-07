Access Bank ‘W’ Initiative creates opportunity for conversation on gender-based violence

Kindly Share This Story:

…hosts virtual webinar

In response to the rising cases of gender-based violence in Nigeria and across the world, Access Bank’s ‘W’ Initiative in partnership with the Nigerian Governors Wives against Gender-Based Violence (NGWA-GBV), recently organised a virtual webinar themed ‘Tackling the menace of gender-based violence in our society’.

The webinar featured notable guest speakers such as; Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the First Lady of Ekiti State; Dr Olufolake Abdulrazaq, the First Lady of Kwara State; Mrs Bola Tinubu, the Founder, Cece Yara Foundation and Dr Kemi Dasilva-Ibru, the Founder, Women at Risk Foundation(WARIF).

Despite the increased awareness and violence prevention programs in low-resource settings, social norms and beliefs still pose a major challenge to ending gender-based violence in the society. In line with the vision of the ‘W’ Initiative to create a society where sexual and gender-based violence is eradicated, the conversation focused on the meaning and types of gender-based violence , contributing factors as well as how to respond, cope and ultimately put an end to the scourge.

Speaking on the rationale behind the Bank’s drive against sexual and gender-based violence, the Group Head, ‘W’ Initiative at Access Bank , Ayona Trimnell said, “Violence against women is not just a Nigerian issue, just like the COVID-19, it has become a global pandemic. Gender-based violence affects the physical and mental health, dignity and overall well-being of the victims , yet it remains masked in a culture of silence. For this reason, we, at Access Bank, through the ‘W’ Initiative have taken it upon ourselves to address this menace publicly and on a national scale . We also encourage victims to speak out and seek help.”

“We thank the NGWA-GBV and other stakeholders for partnering with us on our journey towards facilitating positive changes in our society,” she added.

READ ALSO:

The speakers also outlined the major steps to handle GBV in minors, the red flags/signs to look out for in victims and also provided suggestions on where and how victims can seek help. They further encouraged continuous conversation on this menace to ensure that perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

The ‘W’ Initiative offers bank products and services packaged to effectively meet the present-day financial and lifestyle needs of women . The ‘W’ community – an offshoot of the ‘W’ Initiative is the number one online community for women to share information, network and enjoy privileges that enhance their lifestyle.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: