Access Bank launches digital payment platform for MSMEs

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Access Bank Plc has launched an online payment acceptance service platform to help its Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs) customers to build scale, transition and participate actively online.

The payment service solution tagged: “Swiftpay” can be hosted on merchants’ social media platforms – Whatapp, Instagram, Telegram, Facebook and on individual’s website by uploading the payment link to the platform.

Speaking at a media parley to announce the launch, Ms. Ayodele Olojede, Group Head, Emerging Businesses of the bank, said with Swiftpay, the bank’s customers would have access to the entire ecosystem that helps them to sell beyond the proximity of their stores.

She said the bank has built partnerships with firms that would help its customers create online store for as low as twenty five thousand naira (N25,000) and is also partnering with google to provide business advisory to not less than 10,000 merchants that signed onto the platform in the next one year in order to help them build the skill sets required to navigate and manage business online. Merchants who signed onto the platform would also enjoy discounts on courier services, she said.

“At Access Bank, we are committed to providing very practical solutions that supports the growth of our customers. We know that stronger participation in markets helps strengthen contribution to economic development.

“We are just all about helping our customers better optimize business solutions,” she said.

She assured of the safety of the platform, saying that every merchant registered on Swiftpay would carry a ‘verified by Access’ stamp to authenticate the page.

Speaking on the module of operation of the digital platform, Olojode said: “Just open a business account with Access Bank and you are automatically registered to use Swiftpay very swiftly. Activate and put the link on your social media page, send to anyone who wants to pay you and watch your sales grow. This is beyond account opening, beyond just lending and it is a commitment to providing value.”

