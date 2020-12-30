50-year-old man in court for allegedly stealing vegetables worth N34, 000

Kindly Share This Story:

A 50-year-old man, Daniel Emmanuel, who allegedly stole vegetables worth N34,000 on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti.

The police charged Emmanuel, whose address was not provided, with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 30 at about 1.30 a.m.at Post Office area in Ado-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi, alleged that the defendant stole one wheelbarrow filled with carrots, cucumbers, green beans , worth N34, 000 belonging to a trader, Abubakar Umaru.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Sunday Balogun, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Chief Magistrate Abdulhamid Lawal admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 21 for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: