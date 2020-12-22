300L Unilorin student commits suicide over N300m Forex deal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

A 300 level student of Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ilorin, Gbenga Favour Olaoye Akanbi has reportedly poisoned himself to death having been duped to the tune of N300M in a Forex deal.

A source in Ilorin told Vanguard that the sad incident happened in Lagos.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Gbenga aged 19, allegedly collected the N300 million from his ring of nine friends with whom he was involved in the Forex deal.

Trouble reportedly started for the deceased when the returns from the N300 million refused to come at the expected time.

