20 Imo APC lawmakers recommend Araraume’s expulsion 

By Chinonso Alozie— OWERRI

Twenty Imo lawmakers on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, including the Speaker, Paul Emeziem, on Monday, said they had finalised plans to recommend the expulsion of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume to the national leadership and state executive of the party.

The lawmakers’ decision was contained in a communique they issued to newsmen in Owerri, after their caucus meeting.

They also said the recommendation for Araraume’s expulsion was due to his “unfounded” allegations against the governor of the state, Hope Uzodimma, of anti-party activities regarding the Imo North by-election and that Araraume’s statement was an insult to all APC stakeholders in the state.

According to Imo lawmakers, “We, in Imo State House of Assembly have resolved to recommend that the National Working Committee of APC should, without delay, issue disciplinary action against Senator Araraume.

“That the State Executive of APC to, without any delay, also put up a disciplinary action against him and even his ward, Osuochara ward, should do so too.

“We also recommend his expulsion as a member of APC because we have noted, with confirmation, that he is a troublemaker and not the breed we want in the party and also for the growth and progress of APC in Imo State.

“We urged all genuine APC members to disassociate themselves from Araraume and his anti-party activities in the state.”

They added that “For the record, if what Senator Araraume said is true, how come all lawmakers from Okigwe Zone and loyal party leaders all delivered their booths for APC during the election?

“Also how come most of Senator Araraume’s boys lost to PDP in their respective booths, if not that they acted on his (Araraume) orders to vote for PDP to the detriment of APC in the election?

“We all know the political history of Araraume in this state; how he has been jumping from one party to another, from PDP to APGA to APC.”

