2 foreigners kidnapped; PDP chieftain, security guard murdered in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

PALPABLE fears gripped Oyo State, weekend, as residents were under the fear of the unknown, following the gruesome murder of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Dr. Fatai Aborode, at Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state by suspected herdsmen .

Aborode, a former House of Representatives candidate on the platform of Accord Party during the 2015 general elections, was killed near his farm, along Apodun village, Iganagan.

Aborode, the Chief Executive Officer, Kunfayakun Green Treasures Limited, as gathered, was killed just as he was leaving his farm around 4 pm in company of his manager on a motorbike.

The manager (name not given), who was said to have escaped gunshots, reportedly fled the scene.

A source said: “Suspected herdsmen just killed a former house of representatives candidate on the platform of Accord Party during the 2015 general poll in Igangan, Ibarapa North West Local Council Development Authority, Dr Fatai Aborode.

“He was attacked by the hoodlums on his farm. He was macheted severally and he died while being rushed to a nearby hospital. He went to farm with one person on a bike. On their way from the farm, they met the herdsmen. The other person escaped.”

He was said to have died in between Tapa and Ayete community on his way to a hospital in Igboora.

Security guard murdered

Barely 24 hours to the dastardly act, a security guard, identified as Semiu, was hacked to death by assailants suspected to be armed robbers at Moniya area in Ibadan.

According to an eyewitness, the security guard said to have been attached to Tybato filling station, was Saturday morning, found dead in Moniya area of Ibadan.

The deceased was found in the pool of his own blood at the wheel alignment section of the filling station, while a stick with blood stains was found close to his body, the eyewitness said.

It was reliably gathered that hoodlums had stormed Asanmajana area, Friday night, and security guards in the community resisted them from carrying out their operation as they exchanged gun shots.

Residents suspected that the security guard could have been killed by the suspected hoodlums on the suspicions that he could identify some of the criminals.

Two foreigners kidnapped in Ibadan

In the same vein, two foreigners were confirmed to have been kidnapped in Ibadan. They were kidnapped around 4:00 pm, Wednesday evening, at a pharmaceutical firm near the Toll Gate on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, according to reliable sources.

The foreigners were said to be driving out of the company’s premises when the kidnappers, who were trailing them, opened fire on their vehicle’s tyres which forced the vehicle to a halt.

Sources said the two foreigners were first robbed of their cash and other possessions before they were whisked away.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident, saying the Oyo State Police Command was on the trail of the criminals.

