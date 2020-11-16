Kindly Share This Story:

Having written to TOR TIV, HRM. Prof. James Ayatse, and Benue State Governor, His Excellency Dr. Samuel Ortom, Archbishop Sam Zuga has also penned down an open letter to Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on the need for the country to tap into the easiest and fastest way of growing personal financial base and National economy, which is through Blockchain technology and ZUGACOIN Crypto currency.

Zugacoin which is intended to be used to alleviate unemployment in Africa, starting from Nigeria started its presale November 14, 2020.

Through the open letter, Sam Zuga popularly known as Jehovah’s Field Marshall, called on President Buhari to advise every Nigerian to get deeply involved in the Zugacoin project which is currently at this pioneering stage.

“Let them not undermine it because it is coming from a Nigerian. If they act as they often do, they can only watch foreign investors enjoy the creation of their Son.

Even if the whole Nigeria rejects it, they can only reduce the value but they can’t stop the ZUGACOIN Future,” the cleric wrote.

Below is the detailed open letter to Muhammadu Buhari obtained from Archbishop Sam Zuga.

It reads,

“Your Excellency,

THE BEST WAY TO TACKLE CORRUPTION AND POVERTY IS TO EMBRACE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY.

It is with all humility, I am writing to you this open letter.

I am a Dubai based Nigerian, Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga, a member of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, General Overseer of Samzuga Hope Alive Center, and three other registered companies in Dubai, UAE, a member of London Institute of Management Specialists, recipient of 5 Doctorate degree awards from different countries including USA and Israel, and CEO of the first Cryptocurrency created by an African called ZUGACOIN.

Back home in Nigeria, I’m the founder of the first indigenous social media platform called SamzugaNET which works exactly but with better features than Facebook, first indigenous communication platform called Samzuga Chat which works exactly but with better features than WhatsApp, General Overseer of House of Joy Ministry headquartered in Gboko with over 200 branches and a population of over 30,000 Members, President of Samzuga Foundation, Gboko-Benue State which has offered free medical treatment to over 5 million Nigerians since 2007.

I wish to start by saying, Nigeria is the only country we have, it is the duty of every Nigerian to join hands and make Nigeria greater than Nigerians. But as at the time of this letter, many Nigerians are greater than Nigeria.

As Dangote is building a refinery in Lagos to solve fuel problems in Nigeria, I have finished building a CRYPTOCURRENCY that is going to sponsor the manufacturing of Solar Energy Cars in Nigeria. Instead of building filling stations, we are going to be building Car charging points where Nigerians will be charging their cars for a smooth ride.

READ ALSO:

One cannot simply lay claims to create a Cryptocurrency as there are procedures and standards globally. Once all the requirements are met, it becomes a currency that can be used anywhere in the world. ZUGACOIN is projected to be the most expensive and valuable Cryptocurrency in the world.

We intend to use this wealth to alleviate unemployment in Africa but starting from Nigeria, my Homeland. We are beginning with employing five (5) people in each council ward across Nigeria with an income of over 100,000 Naira per month depending on commitment to assigned duties.

We have entered into partnership with some State Governments in Nigeria to train their youths in solar energy installations free of charge, just to contribute our quota.

We have a lot of other projects captured in our white paper that will help the poor and the rich including giving loans to States, Federal Government of Nigeria and Nations in Africa.

The easiest and fastest way of growing personal financial base and National economy is through Blockchain technology and ZUGACOIN Crypto currency is poised to do justice to this by leveraging on decentralized finance.

Based on my experience, Africans do not value their own indigenous creation and ideas, they value more that which is Foreign. ZUGACOIN is not a made in Nigeria product, it is only created by a Nigerian but has equal status with Bitcoin, Ethereum and other global cryptocurrencies. The procedure is the same, it’s just like buying a plot in an estate where all the building specifications in that estate are the same, you will not be allowed to build your own with a lower standard.

In view of the above, I call on you to advise every Nigerian to get deeply involved in this project at this pioneering stage to avoid had i known. Let them not undermine it because it is coming from a Nigerian. If they act as they often do, they can only watch foreign investors enjoy the creation of their Son.

Even if the whole Nigeria rejects it, they can only reduce the value but they can’t stop the ZUGACOIN Future.

As at 14th to 30th November 2020, ZUGACOIN is to be sold at the cheapest price it will ever be in history, $400 per Coin. Whoever will get it at this price today till the end of November 2020, will be having Zugacoin worth $40,000 from 1st December, 2020 as we begin the ICO. By November 2021, the same person will be having over $200,000 worth. ZUGACOIN is projected to worth 1million dollars per Coin in the next five years.

I have decided to give the Naira equivalent of ZUGACOIN to Nigeria Leaders as follows;

✓All House of Reps Members- N500,000

✓All Senators- N1,000,000

✓All Heads of Federal Agencies/Parastatals- N1,000,000.

✓All Paramount Rulers, Ministers and State Governors- N10,000,000 while as

✓President Of the Federal Republic of Nigeria- N20O, 000,000 will be allocated to your esteemed office.

This is a digital asset that can grow and become Multi Million Dollars in no distant time.

I will be announcing other groups as time goes on.

The National Chairman of HEALTH AND WEALTH Initiative of Samzuga Foundation MCS LTD, Pastor Timothy Ugboh, together with the National Secretary, Dr Kelechi ThankGod, will ensure that the Data capturing, wallet creation and ZUGACOIN distribution is done to the above mentioned people at appropriate time.

Should you invest with any amount in ZUGACOIN, you have two major advantages, first, your money will be growing by 30% every month. Secondly, anyone you refer, you will get 15% of any amount the person invested with.

Find below details on how to participate:

A DETAILED GUIDE ON HOW TO PURCHASE ZUGACOIN IN THE ONGOING PRESALES;

Use Roqqu App or any Exchange App for Purchase of Ethereum Crypto.

For Roqqu App, create account using the link below:

https://app.roqqu.com/signup?ref=ZY4AEtArGVVwKI6CTIkF

With your Roqqu Account, You can Buy & Sell, Send & Receive Crypto, Deposit & Withdraw both Fiat Currency and Crypto Currency’s.

Upgrade Your Roqqu Account By using any valid means of identification

Deposit $400 or more in the Roqqu & Buy ETH for the Presale

Now Download & Install Trust Wallet App or any other ERC-20 compatible wallet from Playstore

Create Ethereum wallet and send the $400 Ethereum from the Roqqu Exchange App to the Mew or ERC-20 Wallet

Now send the $400 worth of ETH to OxOcb2216419b355e131b7b958902f15e146684

After sending ETH, fill form below;

https://forms.gle/esYjTVZCiWjacLCm9

Find the following Customer Care lines for assistance please. 09066916565, 08029190438, 08126526511, 07044974153.

Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga (Jehovah’s Field Marshall). Whatsapp- +971506749045″

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: