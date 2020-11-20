Yuletide: FRSC assures safety in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, yesterday assured road users in Imo state of their safety during the yuletide celebration in the state.

The Imo state sector commander, Mr Roland Onamusi, spoke in Owerri, while flagging off the 2020 Ember month safety campaign alongside other security agencies in the state.

He, however, said in achieving this that motorists ought to adhere to the traffic rules and regulations.

According to Onamusi, who briefly said: “The condition of our roads and other public utilities as well as the demands of our health facilities are issues that have a socio-economic and psychological impact all of us.

“Journey that are ordinarily expected to be simple, end up becoming disastrous and this safety campaign is a wake-up call to every Nigerian to ensure that our roads are safe.

“We are aware of the traffic challenges associated with yuletide season, we are ready to do our best in ensuring accident-free society, but motorists must be cautious and obey traffic rules.”

Others who joined in the flag-off of the safety campaign included the Zonal Commanding Officer Enugu Mr Owoimaha Udoma, commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, Commandant of NSCDC Imo Command, Mr Danjuma Elisha and the Deputy Comptroller of Immigration Nkechi Ugwu as well as the representative of Imo state government, the Commissioner for Transport, Rex Anunobi among others.

