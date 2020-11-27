Youths group calls for new flag, adoption of old National Anthem

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

In line with the mandate of the 9th National Assembly calling for memorandum ahead of the review of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended), the Nigerian youth leaders under the auspices of the Nigerian Youth Coalition (NYC) has called for the adoption of the old national anthem back into the constitution.

They made this call recently, during a press conference convened by a Member Representing Lagos Central, NYC, Daniju Sultan, as they also advocated for the creation of a new national flag to signify the birth of a new Nigeria.

The group equally lauded the efforts of the 9th Assembly joint leaderships led by the Senate President, Senator Dr Ahmed Lawan alongside his Deputy and Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendment, Senator Ove Omo-Agege.

This is as NYC praised the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, with his Deputy and House of Reps Committee on Constitutional amendment Hon. Ahmed Wase for their exemplary leadership.

“Without further hesitation, we hereby wish to present our memorandum advocating for the inclusion of the old National Anthem in the front cover inner page of the proposed review constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria respectively.

“We are raising our voices as critical stakeholders and patriotic Nigerians calling the attention of the joint leadership of the 9th National Assembly’s Constitution Amendment Committees to consider the overall impact of the submitted memorandum requesting the inclusion of the old anthem and the creation of a new National Flag signalling the birth of a new Nigeria, expected to build virile consciousness of every Nigerian citizen irrespective of our differences of tribes and tongue, but in brotherhood, we stand.

“The stanzas of the old national anthem resonate with the present reality as most suitable and best model panacea for our age long attritions and ethic bigotries, political instability and lack of patriotism among our political leaders.

“Consider this urgent need towards rescuing the nation by mandating compulsory singing of the anthem in the media, schools, events and occasion as the case may be.

“The old anthem speaks more to our values and virtues of peace, love, unity, social justice and tranquillity.

“Thus I read: Nigeria we hail thee our own dear native land though tribes and tongues may differ in brotherhood we stand. Nigeria all are proud to serve our sovereign motherland.

“Our flag shall be a symbol that truth and justice reign, in peace or battle, honoured and this we count as gain, To hand on to our children a banner without stain. O God of all creation, help us build a nation where no man is oppressed, and so with peace and plenty Nigeria may be blessed.”

In the same vein they called for the creation of a new national flag “as our current banner is with the stain of nepotism, corruption, bad governance etc. and also the inclusion of the following sections into the review proposal.

