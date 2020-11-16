Youth Development Commission seeks to reduce vulnerability in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

Bill scales second reading

By David Odama – Lafia

Youth Development Commission seeking to reduce the vulnerability of young people, violent extremism is underway in Nasarawa.

The bill which scaled second reading in the state House of Assembly Monday, when passed would reduce youth restiveness, Radicalization, Violent Extremism, create jobs, the involvement of the youth in governance in the state.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the plenary, the sponsor of the bill and the Deputy Speaker, Nehemiah Dandaura said the bill would provide a sustainable policy guide to youth activities when implemented in the state.

Dandaura who represents Akwanga North in the Assembly explained that the bill was put together before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent #EndSARS protest, adding that presentation of the bill was timely, due to the recent agitations by the youth across the country.

“When you link the bill to the recent protest against police brutality, you will see that the bill, when passed and implemented, will address most of these agitations by the youth.

“In terms of employment, the youth commission would address so many youths’ demands, attract grants, and influence policies that can impact on the youth. The bill will also attract foreign and private attention,” Dandaura added.

Also speaking, Chairman, House Committee on Youth and Sports Development, Iyimoga promised to support the bill as it concerns the welfare of youths in the state.

“We will give the bill a suitable and convincing substance that would make even the government understand why the commission should be established, looking at the percentage of youths in the state and the level of unemployment,” he said.

He called on the youths to tolerate one another, in order to build a united front for the peace and progress of the state, noting that no society can develop without peace and unity.

On his part, the Resilience Programme Coordinator of ActionAid Nigeria, Mr Anicetus Atakpu expressed happiness over the development, adding that the bill when enacted would create an enabling environment for the protection of fundamental human rights, by ensuring the inclusion of youths in the decision making of the state.

Mr Atakpu revealed that ActionAid Nigeria, alongside her partners, with funding from the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) was building capacities of youths through empowerment programmes to make them become self-reliant.

Vanguard News Nigeria

