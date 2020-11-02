Workers  will get October salary this week – FG

By Dirisu Yakubu

Meanwhile, the federal government has given reasons for the delay in the payment of October, 2020 salary to some civil servants assuring that necessary steps have been taken to resolve the issue this week.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan in a statement issued on Monday, explained that the delay is due to the fact that the 2020 budget was passed before the conclusion of negotiation on the new Minimum Wage and its consequential adjustment.

She went further to explain that a lump sum was however provided in the 2020 budget for minimum wage and its consequential adjustment.

A statement signed by Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director of Information, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation quoted Dr. Yemi-Esan as saying that a committee made up of representatives of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Budget Office and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has been set up to determine the shortfalls of Ministries, Extra- Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The shortfalls are to be paid from the lump sum already set aside in the budget for the Minimum wage and its consequential adjustment.

The Committee is expected to conclude its work by the end of this week so that salaries can be paid.

While appreciating civil servants for their patience, the Head of Service also informed that she is in touch with the Director General, Budget Office, who assured that salaries will be paid by the end of this week.