Why we summoned Fowler – EFCC

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The former Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, Babatunde Fowler, appeared before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday, sparking speculations he has questions to answer over his tenure.

Fowler, who also served one term as the Chief Executive of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, was summoned to the Lagos State Zonal Office of the EFCC on Monday morning, and, he appeared in person.

As at the time of filing the report, an EFCC source familiar with the invitation said Fowler was still being interrogated in Lagos.

The source hinted that contrary to speculations, Fowler was not invited in connection with his stewardship at the FIRS but in relation to his tenure at the Lagos Internal Revenue Service based on a petition.

However, later in the day, the Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the invitation of Fowler to Vanguard.

Wilson said that Fowler was invited and he responded but did not give further details on what the petition against him contains.

