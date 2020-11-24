Why Restructuring Bill was stepped down in 2018 ― El-Rufai

Kindly Share This Story:

***Urges CSOs to mount pressure on Govt.

***Advocates for State Police, State Judicial Autonomy

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Kaduna State Governor and Chairman, APC restructuring committee, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai has revealed that the draft bill produced and submitted by his committee in January 2018 was stepped down for fear of politicization ahead of 2019 general elections.

However, he was quick to add that some interested members of the ruling party were making frantic efforts to get the draft bill presented to the National Assembly for consideration before the end of the tenure of the present administration.

The Governor spoke while feuding questions at a panel discussion of the ongoing 26th Nigerian Economic Summit (NESG) held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

He explained that the Committee made bold recommendations at the time and made a draft bill available for onward transmission to the National Assembly, which every lawmaker could take up and sponsor as a private bill.

According to him, we do not need Executive Bill to start action on the draft bill submitted by the Committee.

He insisted that it is the position of the Party and the President to see the draft bill passed into law but assured that consideration of the bill would soon take off.

For him, the consideration could be done in piecemeal as “we do not require an omnibus amendment of the constitution to restructure the country”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

