Why Nigeria must be innovative — Minister

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi says Nigeria must begin to fully innovate new products and services to be able to reap the benefits of Artificial Intelligence and other related technologies.

Barrister Abdullahi gave the challenge in his remarks at the 18thmeeting of the National Council on Science, Technology, and Innovation (NCSTI) held at Raw Materials Research and Development Council on Thursday 26th November, in Abuja.

“It is disappointing that Nigeria is not among the hundred or first ten in sub-African in the world innovation index released by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) 2020” This, he explained, is a wake-up call for the Science and Technology sector

Barrister Mohammed also said that the covid-19 pandemic has once again brought to fore the critical relevance of Science, Technology and Innovation, adding that the Ministry had made frantic efforts in providing strategic solutions to the covid-19.

While saying that the healthcare system was strained to the limit world-wide, Barrister Abdullahi added that it was only through science and technology that the healthcare system could be rejuvenated.

He disclosed that the Ministry is currently carrying out authentication exercise of claims by researchers, scientists and other relevant practitioners on their herbal cure for covid-19

Barrister Mohammed however, called on all stakeholders to cooperate and come out with solutions to the development challenges of the country.

