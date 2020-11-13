Why #EndSARS protest was hijacked — Gov Oyetola

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola said lack of proper coordination subjected the #EndSARS protest to be hijacked by hoodlums to cause chaos in some parts of the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of his second term campaign by the All Progressives Congress in the West Senatorial District of the State on Friday on Iwo, he said the protesters ought to have drawn their plans to allow for negotiation at different stages of the protest.

Oyetola, who was represented by his Deputy, Gboyega Alabi said quality leadership and coordination could have saved the protest from hoodlums, who turned it into violence and an avenue for looting and vandalisation of public and private property.

He stressed the need for cooperation between residents, especially the youths and goverment as a means to endear development to the state and the country as a whole, saying quality leadership should always be selected to lead any future protest in order to achieve results without resorting to violence.

“Concerning the recent #EndSARS protest that just took place, the only thing I can say as advice is that a protest without a leader is liable to be hijacked. Normally, they are supposed to come up with a negotiation with the government. I’ll advise them that next time they want to embark on a protest or rally, there should be leaders that will help them channel their negotiations on the negotiation table. They need good leadership for their commitments.” he said.

On the second term ambition of the Governor, Alabi said the objective of the campaign inauguration was to enhance unity among party members and ensure adequate mobilisation of residents ahead the 2022 governorship election in the state.

He said the administration deserved another term of office going by its achievement in different sector of the economy, hence, the teeming party members and supporters should give their maximum backing.

Speaking at the occasion, the deputy governor said the deep purpose of the launching is to bring unity into the party and to start mobilising for the next 2022 governorship election in the state.

“The purpose of this gathering is to start mobilising for the next election and especially among the local government chairmen in the state. Our government has done very well, all the promises made have been fulfilled.

“The message to the people is that we seem to accept our leaders based on their achievements and how they are being achieved. Some of our major roads have been done. You can see our roads from Iwo to Osogbo and Osogbo to Ejigbo have been rehabilitated, while the government has also facilitated the siting of Federal College of Education Iwo. The government has also been paying workers salaries and pensions with the little funds in the state.

Also, the state Party Chairman, Prince Adegboyega Famodun, and the Asiwaju of Iwoland, Barrister Gbadegesin Adedeji, pledged their support to the governor’s second term bid for fulfilling his promises to the electorates.

