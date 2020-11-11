We’ve not concluded discussions on 5G, says NCC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has explained that it has not concluded plans for the deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) network as consultation with stakeholders is still ongoing.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, the Commission further explained that

the draft consultation document earlier released defines the implementation plan for the deployment of 5G in Nigeria.

“The Commission wishes to draw the attention of the general public to the fact that the Commission has not concluded plans for the deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) network.

“The Draft Consultation Document for deployment of the 5G in Nigeria has been produced and uploaded on the Commission’s official website (www.ncc.gov.ng).

Recall that the Commission recently published the Draft Consultation Document on the Deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) Mobile Technology in Nigeria.

The draft provides a background into the benefits of 5G technology and outlines the Commission’s plans and strategies for a successful implementation of 5G in Nigeria.

It presents guidelines for the relevant areas of the technology and the expectations of the Commission from the operators.

According to Adinde, the Plan takes into account the expectations of all the stakeholders in the communications industry in Nigeria.

Nigeria undertook 5G trials in selected locations within the country in collaboration with an Operator in 2019.

The trial, among others, was to study and observe any health or security challenges the 5G network might present.

“The Commission also has an ongoing engagement with the academia, while at the same time funding 5G related research projects, all in a bid to ensure the nation is provided with the best in terms of research findings and policy input, to drive the implementation and deployment of 5G technology in Nigeria.

“These engagements are targeted at enabling the development of robust policies, which will put Nigeria in the best place to contribute maximally to the digital economy drive of the nation,” he further said.

He listed some of the specific targets of the engagements to include the development of policies which have the potential of: accelerating the deployment of 5G networks in Nigeria; maximizing the productivity and efficiency benefits of 5G to the nation; creating new opportunities for Nigerian businesses at home and abroad and encouraging in-country investment and ensuring the operations of 5G networks are in conformity with international standards.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission said it will not commence its deployment without due consultation with all relevant stakeholders as it relates to the previous technologies such as 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G.

