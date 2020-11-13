WAEC closes registration for 2020 WASSCE

Kindly Share This Story:



…Says upload of data opens till Sunday, Nov. 15

The West African Examination Council, WAEC, Nigeria has stated that registration for 2020 second series West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE registration ends today, November 13.

This is as they called on those who were yet to complete the registration process to do so before the portal closes on Sunday, November 15.

The Acting Head of Public Affairs WAEC Nigeria, Mr. Demianus Ojijeogu said that: “This is to inform all prospective candidates and stakeholders that registration for the above examination ends today, Friday, November 13, 2020.

“However, for those who have already purchased PIN, upload will continue till midnight of Sunday, November 15, 2020, after which the site for the registration of entry would be closed.

“Provision will be made for ‘Walk-In’ candidates to register 24hrs before the commencement of the paper they intend to sit,” Ojijeogu explained.

Vanguard News Nigeria

