WAEC changes timetable of 2020 2nd-series WASSCE

Examination to start Nov 30

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examination Council, WAEC, Nigeria has stated that the timetable for the 2020 second series West African Senior Secondary School Certificate, WASSCE for private candidates has been changed.

The examination which was scheduled to start on Saturday, November 14 will start on Monday, November 30.

In a statement by the Acting Head, Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, the change in timetable was due to circumstances beyond the Council’s control.

Part of the statement read: “The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria wishes to inform all registered candidates for WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-Second Series, and the general public that there has been a change in timetable.

“The examination, which was initially scheduled to commence on Saturday, November 14, 2020, will no longer hold as planned, due to circumstances beyond our control. The examination has now been rescheduled to commence on Monday, November 30, 2020.

“The Council wishes to reassure candidates that the new timetable for the conduct of the examination will be released soon.

“We regret any inconveniences this might cause our dear candidates and members of the general public.” Mr Ojijeogu noted.

