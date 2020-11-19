VIDEO: UK Parliament begins #EndSARS protest fallout debate

Kindly Share This Story:

The United Kingdom Parliament has begun a debate on the fallout of the #EndSARS protest that generated a lot of talking points from most parts of the world.

Having gathered well over 200,000 the UK Parliament set aside a debate to weigh into what went down on 20th October 2020, where an encounter between the peaceful protesters and the formation of military personnel have continued to generate controversies.

The military, which had changed its narrative more than once on its involvement on the said night, continues to remain in the eyes of the storm of whether a live bullets were used on the harmless protesters or not.

