Video: Obaseki, Shaibu, sworn-in for second term

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Godwin Obaseki has been sworn-in for second term along with his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Live from the second term inauguration of Governor Obaseki https://t.co/jyz5rBHCC6

— Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) November 12, 2020

Kindly Share This Story: