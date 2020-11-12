Breaking News
Translate

Video: Obaseki, Shaibu, sworn-in for second term

On 1:27 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

ObasekiGovernor Godwin Obaseki has been sworn-in for second term along with his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Live from the second term inauguration of Governor Obaseki https://t.co/jyz5rBHCC6

— Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) November 12, 2020

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!