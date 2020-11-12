Video: Obaseki, Shaibu, sworn-in for second term

Governor Godwin Obaseki has been sworn-in for second term along with his deputy, Philip Shaibu.
Live from the second term inauguration of Governor Obaseki https://t.co/jyz5rBHCC6
— Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) November 12, 2020
